Tim McGraw and Luke Combs to Play Historic Stadium Show Together
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are on a short and impressive list of artists scheduled to play the historically expensive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this summer.
Per Seat Geek, the Sept. 4 show will be the fourth concert at the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, following a pair of shows by Taylor Swift (July 25-26) and Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour (Aug. 1). They'll play the night before rockers Motley Crue's show with Def Leppard (Sept. 5) takes over the venue. It's possible more shows will be announced before July, but by then the venue will need to begin preparing for football season, as well.
The two Taylor Swift Lover Fest shows will mark the venue's opening after a record $5 billion construction project that easily made it the most expensive NFL stadium — and likely the most expensive stadium in the world. By comparison, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Garth Brooks played the first concert in Oct. 2017, cost just $1.5 billion to build. It was an acoustic nightmare for the singer, but while SoFi Stadium may have its own audio problems, that it's an outdoor space will make those problems unique.
Midland and Ingrid Andress will also play the Sept. 4 show, and all dates on McGraw's newly announced Here on Earth Tour. The tour begins on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y., and is set to wrap Sept. 26 in Chicago. Tickets for some shows go on sale when the Country Megaticket goes on sale in January. The remainder of the concerts (including the two stadium shows) will go on sale in February.
Tim McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour Dates:
July 10 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)
Sept. 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)
Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
