Tim McGraw is stepping up to help a young family going through unimaginable health challenges in Wellington, Fla.

It all start when 37-year-old father of two Michael Hugo was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gliobastoma — an aggressive and often terminal form of brain cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic — in April 2022. The five-year survival rate for this form of cancer is approximately five percent. According to local ABC affiliate 25 WPBF News, Hugo knew the statistics weren't in his favor, and so he began writing letters for his two daughters, who are currently six and seven years old, to be read at various milestones over the course of their lives.

He also felt a special connection to McGraw due to the fact that the country star lost his own father to a malignant brain tumor. McGraw recorded "Live Like You Were Dying" — a powerful ballad about how a man reacts when he believes he only has a short time to live — in 2004, the same year his father died.

In a video he posted to social media, Hugo cast out a wide net hoping his story would reach McGraw, and that McGraw would help him make one special dream come true: To record a duet with him for his daughters' weddings.

"One of my dreams is to be with my little girls for their wedding, and be there ... dancing with them," Hugo explains in the video, adding that he hopes to sing McGraw's hit "My Little Girl" as a duet with him and use the video for his daughters' big days.

The video went viral, and ultimately, McGraw answered the call: After seeing himself tagged in the comments, the country star made it happen. Video snippets on McGraw's social media show footage of himself meeting Hugo and his family, and the singer says they made the duet performance happen — though that footage itself won't be played until Hugo's daughters have their wedding days.

"Thanx to everyone who shared Mike Hugo's video on social media and tagged me in the comments," McGraw writes in the caption. "So glad we were able to actually get together in person, meet this amazing family and make it happen!"

He adds, "Mike is saving the videos for his daughters' future weddings ... what a special thing to be part of."

To 25 WBFM News, Hugo describes his two children as bright, energetic young girls who have inherited plenty of his personality. "They are just getting to that age now where their personalities are really blossoming," he describes. "They are jokesters just like me."