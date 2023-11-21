Tim McGraw Delivers Surprise EP: ‘In the Spirit of Being Thankful’

Just days before Thanksgiving, Tim McGraw has come to his fans bearing gifts. Six of them, to be exact: He just dropped a surprise, six-song EP of new music called Poet's Resumé.

"In the spirit of being thankful, I'm so grateful for all of you and the ways you have supported me, my family and my music thru the years," the singer stated in a hand-written message posted to Instagram, where he announced the new project and shared the cover art. "Here's a little surprise drop of a few songs you've never heard. Enjoy!"

The new EP consists of songs written by some of Nashville's most renowned songwriters and McGraw's favorite collaborators. The songwriting credits include Lori McKenna (who wrote McGraw's hit "Humble and Kind"), Steve Dorff, Tom Douglas and more.

Poet's Resumé also comes at the end of what's been a wildly busy and successful year for McGraw. He released his Standing Room Only album in late August, and earlier in November, its title track gave him his 47th career No. 1 hit.

McGraw isn't done focusing on Standing Room Only yet. In March 2024, he'll launch his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, bringing Carly Pearce along as an opening act for all shows.

Poet's Resume is available to listen to now, and fans can also watch lyric videos for some of the songs, including "Runnin' Outta Love."

Tim McGraw, Poet's Resumé Track List:

1. "Runnin' Outta Love"

2. "Hurt People"

3. "20 for 30"

4. "One Bad Habit"

5. "Been Around a While"

6. "Poet's Resumé"