Toby Keith Reveals 2021 Country Comes to Town Tour Dates

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Toby Keith has announced an aggressive touring schedule for summer and fall 2021. The singer and songwriter's Country Comes to Town Tour has been expanded into mid-October, with a singular date in December to cap his year.

While Keith has played several shows in 2021 already, a note about his upcoming tour dates doubles down on his commitment to returning to the stage this year — something that hasn't been a given for all artists. Of the 25 dates listed below, several are fair and festival shows, but many are more traditional headlining stops. The bulk of the stops are in the Northeast and Midwest, but he'll also visit Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and Louisiana before finishing his year in Florida.

The name of the tour stems from his Top 5 from 2000, "Country Comes to Town." The song is found on his How Do You Like Me Now?! album. No dedicated tour openers have been announced for these shows, most of which are already on sale.

On Monday, Keith shared that is was part of a new song by Brantley Gilbert. "The Worst Country Song of All Time" with Keith, Gilbert and Hardy will be available on Friday (June 18).

Toby Keith's Country Comes to Town Tour:

June 20 — Prescott, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
June 26 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days
July 10 — Pendleton, Ore. @ Pendleton Whisky Music Festival
July 15 — LaPorte, Ind. @ LaPorte County Fair
July 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
July 30 — Utica, N.Y. @ Adirondack Bank Center
July 31 — Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage at Tag's
Aug. 1 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange Motorsports and Ent.
Aug. 8 — Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson County Fair
Aug. 13 — Arcadia, Wisc. @ Ashley for the Arts
Aug. 14 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
Aug. 15 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair
Sept. 2 — Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair
Sept. 3 — Unacasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun
Sept. 4 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion/Meadowbrook
Sept. 5 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Sept. 10 — Fort Polk, La. @ Freedom Fest
Sept. 18 — Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center
Oct. 14 — Coralville, Iowa @ Xtream Arena
Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena
Oct. 16 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center
Oct. 17 — Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center
Oct. 23 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center
Dec. 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Toby Keith
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top