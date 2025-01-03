Watch Krystal Keith’s Stunning National Anthem Performance at Armed Forces Bowl

Krystal Keith made her father, Toby Keith, proud in more ways than one when she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27.

Not only does this annual game honor our men and women the military, but the Oklahoma Sooners were playing in the game. The late Toby Keith was a proud supporter of both.

Prior to the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, the younger Keith took the field in front of a massive American flag that spanned nearly 100 yards. She delivered a powerful rendition of the National Anthem from midfield.

Her vocal offering was followed by a flyover featuring four F-35s from the Navy's 301st Fighter Wing. The squadron's home is just down the road from the stadium at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

Watch Krystal Keith's National Anthem performance below:

Did Toby Keith Go to the University of Oklahoma?

Keith was an Oklahoma native and was a fan of Oklahoma athletics for a long time, even though he never attended the university. He chose to pursue his music career instead of college, which turned out well for him.

His support of the school and success in music, however, did earn him an honorary degree: Keith received a posthumous honorary degree during the university's spring commencement ceremony in 2024.

Krystal Keith was on hand to accept her father's degree and she gushed about him during her acceptance speech.

Toby Keith's Love for the Military

Keith's father was in the Army, which instilled in him a deep respect for the United States military. He embarked on nearly 20 tours with the USO during his career, performing for troops all over the world.

He is also known for writing some of the most patriotic songs in the history of the nation, like "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue", "American Soldier" and more.