Toby Keith's passing has been felt deeply by both his fans and fellow artists. Many have taken to social media to grieve and share the impact he made on their lives, while others have turned to his music to bring them healing.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer's influence was felt across generations of fans, including America's next class of country music lovers. One TikTok video that is going viral shows a young fan named Gunnar absolutely distraught over the news of Keith's death.

Gunnar is seen singing along to Keith's 1990s hit "Should've Been a Cowboy" as tears well up in his eyes and his face scrunches up with sorrow. It's a heartbreaking video, but it's representative of how so many have felt these last few days.

"My nephew didn't take Toby Keith's death lightly," the caption reads. "Hold your head up king."

Toby Keith's Kids Speak Out

Stelen Keith Covel — Keith's only son — shared an emotional tribute to his late father on social media. He called the "American Soldier" hitmaker his "hero" and noted all of the ways he admired his father.

"You are the strongest man I have ever known," he wrote on Feb. 8. "A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit."

"You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband," Stelen continued. "You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times. The best mentor a man could ask for."

Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, also shared a heart-wrenching tribute, saying she is "shattered" by his death, but focusing on her gratitude for the many happy times they had together as a family.

Keith died on Feb. 5 after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

