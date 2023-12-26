Toby Keith spent the 2023 Christmas holiday surrounded by the love of his family.

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the country legend shared a family portrait from his holiday gathering. He and his wife Tricia Lucas are the centerpiece of the shot, surrounded by family, including multiple small children. The gathering wasn't quite as casual as some family holiday get-togethers: Instead of PJs, the family opted to wear gowns and blazers. Even Keith dressed up, as well as wearing his signature light-colored cowboy hat.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from my family to yours," the singer writes in the caption of his post.

It's been a little more than two years since Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then, he's been slowly making his way back into the spotlight, and the past few months have brought multiple public performances and even a televised appearance at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Earlier in December, Keith gave an update on his cancer battle during a conversation with Audacy's Katie & Company.

"I'm doing really good. It's been a tough two years, but I think I'm turning a corner," he related during that interview. "I don't know if you're ever done with [cancer], but I'm trying to be."

In the same interview, the singer also explained that his experience with illness has underscored how important it is to spend time with family.

"When you get diagnosed [with cancer], you just freak. And here it is two years later," he explained. "[Family] things are more important than anything, and I'm so blessed."

These days, Keith is feeling stronger, and contemplating a return to the road: He tested the waters earlier in December with three sold-out shows in Las Vegas. In a recent interview with the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast, he hinted that plans for 2024 are in the works, too, saying that he's "getting the trucks and buses fired up."