Toby Keith is putting Las Vegas on notice: He's in town, and he's ready to hit the stage.

On Sunday night (Dec. 10), Keith performed the first of three sold-out shows booked for the city's Dolby Live venue at Park MGM. Before he hit the stage, the star teased his performance on social media, sharing a couple of black-and-white images of himself sound-checking in front of the empty room.

"Ready for ya, Vegas," he wrote in the caption of his post.

In one shot, Keith's back is to the camera; in another, he takes a phone call, turning towards the back of the stage with his guitar slung over his shoulder.

According to Park MGM's website, Dolby Live is a theater-size venue, with capacity to hold about 5,200 fans. Keith originally announced two shows there for December, but added a third after the first two quickly sold out.

After playing the first of the three shows Sunday night, he's scheduled to continue his limited run on Monday (Dec. 11) and Thursday (Dec. 14).

Live performances from Keith are becoming more and more frequent, but it's still a relatively rare sight since he took a break to undergo treatment for stomach cancer in 2022. He announced his diagnosis that June and wiped the rest of that year's touring calendar clean.

Early in 2023, he started making a low-stakes return to the stage with some pop-up Oklahoma shows, explaining at the time that the dates served as a test run to see if he was ready for a larger tour. In late September, Keith gave a televised performance of his song "Don't Let the Old Man In" during the People's Choice Country Awards.

On the awards show carpet, the singer said he felt "good" but was taking things day by day. "You get good days, and you know, you're up and down, up and down," he related. "It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today."

The 62-year-old tells Taste of Country he's not going to let cancer run his life, saying: "I ain't afraid anymore. John Wayne this son of a b---h."