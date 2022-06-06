Toby Keith celebrates his home state in his new single "Oklahoma Breakdown," a song that's already got a strong history in Keith's native Oklahoma.

The song was written by singer-songwriter Mike Hosty, a fixture of the music scene of Norman, Okla., just south of Oklahoma City and an hour and a half from Keith's hometown of Clinton.

Not only does Keith embrace the culture where he comes from in his new song, but he also welcomes the song's original writer and performer into his version of the track: Hosty joined him in the studio for his recording of "Oklahoma Breakdown."

"Mike was playing somewhere and I saw him do it, so it reminded me," Keith says, explaining how he got the inspiration to cut the track. "The song has some miles on it, so I called him and asked him if he wanted to play on it if I cut it. I figured everyone in that part of the world would get a kick out of him being on the record. So that's him on rhythm and that slide solo."

In keeping with the theme of honoring his roots, Keith's lyric video for "Oklahoma Breakdown" takes fans inside the Norman music scene, with shots of a crowd enjoying a live show at the city's Hollywood Corners.

Keith's connection to the venue is more than just hometown pride: He recently purchased the building, which dates back to the 1920s and has hosted performances from country greats like Bob Wills and Western Swing guitarist Leon McAuliffe.

Did You Know?:

Another version of "Oklahoma Breakdown" was released in 2007 by Texas Red Dirt artist Stoney LaRue. It was the year's No. 1 song on the Texas Music Chart that year.

Toby Keith's "Oklahoma Breakdown" Lyrics:

Well, it's Friday and we're gettin' tore up / Headed down to the river in the back of Fred's truck / Remember that one time you said it was alright / Go get juiced down by the riverbed tonight

See, it's late now and I gotta get you home / Your mama don't like me and you bein' alone / I asked you a couple of times, you said it was alright / Go rootin' 'round the riverbed tonight

Chorus:

Tell me that you love me if it's true / I don't want no one, girl, if I can't have you / This Oklahoma breakdown sure do got you cryin' / Let me tell you that I love you one more time

Well, it's Friday, done got all tore up / Leavin' the river in the back of Fred's truck / I asked you a couple of times, you said it was alright / Get juiced down by the riverbed tonight

Repeat Chorus

Well, it's late now and I finally got you home / But your daddy don't like me and you bein' alone / So wake up baby, let me kiss you goodnight / Hell, that ol' river can wait another night

Repeat Chorus