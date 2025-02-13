Toby Keith's legacy is about to be extended. The legend's son, Stelen Covel, is expecting his first child with his wife, Haley.

The couple shared a post on social media revealing the happy news on Thursday (Feb. 13), and Keith appears in the shot, too.

The Covels are smiling big, likely as they leave a doctor's office. They're holding a sonogram up for the photo, and Stelen has his arm around his wife. Look carefully and you'll spot Toby, too — his son is sporting a shirt with his face on it, which is especially powerful during such a special time.

"Baby Covel coming this summer," Haley writes in the caption.

Stelen Covel is Toby Keith's youngest child — he and his wife, Tricia, also welcomed daughters Shelley and Krystal during their 40 years as husband and wife.

Who Is Stelen Covel's Wife?

Stelen and Haley tied the knot in November of 2021. The couple said their vows in Boulder City, Nev. — just south of Las Vegas — at Cascata Golf Club. Two-hundred guests gathered for the picturesque outdoor wedding.

This is the first child for Stelen and Haley. Details about a birth date and the sex of the baby have yet to be announced.

Stelen Covel's Baby Announcement Has Fans Excited

The comments section on the photo is filled with excitement for the couple, as well as some comments acknowledging how big the life event is, especially given that the the one-year anniversary of Keith's death just passed (Feb. 5).

"Grandpa Toby is going to hand pick out your baby before it makes its way to you," one fan writes.

"You know that baby is hand picked from Heaven by your Dad," another says. "Congratulations."

"I sure wish your dad was here to enjoy this," someone else adds.

Another says it well, writing: "Best news of the year."

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, after fighting stomach cancer. He revealed his health battle to fans in the summer of 2022, and he was optimistic he'd be able to tour again by 2024, but never got the chance. He was, however, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last fall.

