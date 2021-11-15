Toby Keith is welcoming a new daughter-in-law into his family.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" star celebrated his son, Stelen Covel's, wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Haley earlier this month. The nuptials took place in Boulder City, Nev., just south of Las Vegas, and both members of the happy couple shared shots of the special day on social media.

"My Mrs.," Stelen writes in the caption of one of his wedding posts, along with an image of the pair smiling and holding hands as they walked down the aisle of their outdoor ceremony.

In the shot, Stelen is dressed in a black suit and bow tie, while his bride wears a stunning, off-the-shoulder white gown and carries a bouquet of white roses to match. The photo is set against an outdoor backdrop filled with flowers and a stunning mountain range.

On her socials, Haley shared more details about the special day, including video footage of what appears to be the couple's first dance. Fittingly for any country music couple, Stelen and Haley appear to have chosen Kane Brown's hit ballad "Heaven" to dance to at their wedding.

According to the posts, the couple tied the knot at Cascata Golf Club, a Boulder City venue that boasts views of mountains and a waterfall, and offers a large event room that can accommodate up to 200 guests.

Stelen Covel — whose Instagram bio identifies him as an entrepreneur and investor — is 24 years old. He's Keith's only son. The country star is also dad to a daughter named Krystal, who has followed in her father's musical footsteps, becoming a country singer in her own right.

It's been an exciting few years for Keith and his family: In 2019, Krystal welcomed a baby girl named Kirby Kaye. The country star is also grandpa to Krystal's older daughter, Hensley Jack, who was born in October 2015.

