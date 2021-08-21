If you think the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, inspired Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," you're partially right. The full story adds another layer of emotion.

This week's trivia video focuses on six facts about Keith that you may not know, including which of his songs was the most popular country song of the '90s, which song his record label was terrified to release and what his first gig paid was. Then, there's the story of the Angry American. Yes, he wrote it because he was extremely angry about the attacks, but he also wanted to honor the man who taught him to value his country more than almost anything.

The second verse of "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" speaks to the man who inspired the song:

"My daddy served in the Army / Where he lost his right eye / But he flew a flag out in our yard / Until the day that he died," he begins. Hubert "H.K." Covel Jr. was Keith's dad, and all those things are true. Three-and-a-half months before the 9/11 attacks, Covel died when his truck crossed a median and slammed into a bus traveling the opposite direction.

The Tulsa World and other outlets reported at the time that Keith suspected his father may have had a stroke, but the truth would come out years later when the family was awarded $2.8 million from the owners of the bus. His dad's car was sideswiped (per CMT) and the charter bus had faulty breaks, leading to the accident and his death.

