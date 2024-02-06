How Toby Keith’s Wife, Tricia, ‘Took Control’ of His Cancer Treatments

Toby Keith had "the best nurse" that he could possibly have had in his corner during his two-year fight with stomach cancer — his wife, Tricia.

In an interview just weeks before his death on Monday (Feb. 5), Keith told Robin March from News 9 that Tricia "stepped right in" as soon as he began his treatments, after he received his diagnosis in late 2021.

"She's been a trooper. She's the best nurse," the country icon gushed (quote via People).

"The first time we went to Houston, to the hospital, she stepped right in, and she just took control and said, 'We got this. Let's go.'"

Keith revealed his diagnosis publicly in June of 2022, sharing that he had already undergone six months of treatment.

Public sightings were rare over the next year, and then Keith stunned his fans by announcing that he would return to the stage at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards in November of 2023, where he was set to receive the first-ever Icon Award.

Keith then delivered a haunting rendition of "Don't Let the Old Man In," a ruminative ballad about facing one's impending death with bravery and resolve. The powerful performance had everyone in tears — including Tricia, who was wiping away tears when the camera focused on her, and the singer himself, who finished the emotionally fraught performance by bowing his head and closing his eyes.

Toby Keith died "peacefully" on Monday (Feb. 5) at the age of 62, "surrounded by his family," according to a post on his social media pages.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement adds.

