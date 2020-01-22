TobyMac's son, Truett McKeehan, died from an accidental overdose of multiple substances. A representative for the Christian rapper confirms to People that the 21-year-old aspiring musician overdosed on fentanyl and amphetamines.

McKeehan died suddenly on Oct. 23, 2019. People reports that authorities responded to a call about a cardiac arrest at the family's home in Nashville. Fentanyl's side effects include suppressing respiration to the point where it brings about sudden death.

TobyMac first came to public attention in the late 1980s as a member of the Christian trio DC Talk, and then launched a solo career that has seen him win multiple Grammys. His son joined him on several tracks over the years, and his own musical journey inspired TobyMac to write a song titled "Scars" after Truett left home and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a musical career.

“He moved to L.A. and he’s making music and he’s doing his thing,” TobyMac told Nashville's Tennessean newspaper in October of 2018. “But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it’s not easy. So that’s one of the ways life has changed. In that song, I just want him to know he’s not alone.”

The aspiring rapper had released solo material via various platforms under several names, including TRU, Shiloh and Truett Foster.

“Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him,” TobyMac said in a statement after his son's death. “His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

The rapper remembered his son in an emotional song titled "21 Years," which he released on Jan. 10.

“Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I’m probably only beginning.," he stated via Instagram. "One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn’t promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I’m holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself.”

In addition to his career as a rapper, TobyMac — whose legal name is Kevin Michael McKeehan — is an author, the head of Gotee Records and the founder of Camp Electric, a music-focused camp near Nashville. He and his wife, Amanda, have four other children.