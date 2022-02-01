Legendary Songwriter Tom Douglas Mounts New Personal Film, ‘Love, Tom’

Grammy-nominated songwriter Tom Douglas co-wrote and is starring in Love, Tom, an upcoming personal film that looks back at his three decades in the music industry.

Centered around a particularly memorable 12-minute-long acceptance speech Douglas gave at the 2014 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, the film will include anecdotes about some of Douglas' most successful, best-loved songs. Those include Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me," Tim McGraw's "Grown Men Don't Cry" and Lady A's "I Run to You."

Lambert, McGraw and Lady A are just a few of the stars who will feature in the film; other artists making an appearance include Chris Janson and Collin Raye.

"Love, Tom is a letter of hope to a desperate world," Douglas notes. "Yes — it's a film about songwriting and the creative process — but really, it's a film for anxiety addicts, underdogs, underachievers, true believers, never-say-die-ers, keep on try-ers, the broken hearted, can't get started, optimistic pessimists."

No film about country music would be complete without a stellar soundtrack, and Love, Tom is no exception: Douglas will release a companion album, called Inspired by the Motion Picture Love, Tom, on Monument Records on Feb. 24. The first song off that project, called "Van Gogh," is out now.

Also on Feb. 24, Love, Tom will premiere on Paramount+. It's one of several musical films to premiere on the streaming service, also including the Miranda Lambert-led The Marfa Tapes with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and Kacey Musgraves' Star-Crossed album companion film.

Top Miranda Lambert Songs - Her Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Miranda Lambert's Top songs include No. 1 hits, misfires at country radio and deep cuts that fans hope the record setting Female Vocalist of the Year will play live. Since 2005, Lambert has given fans consistently honest country music that hits the soul. We've been there through her ups and downs, as she fell in and out of love. The anger, the pain, the love and the crazy — it's all here on this list of Miranda Lambert's 20 best songs.