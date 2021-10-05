Country star and veteran The Voice coach Blake Shelton filled out his Season 21 roster of hopefuls during Tuesday night's (Oct. 4) set of blind auditions. The eight-time champion, who calls his team the G.O.A.T ("greatest of all time"), turned his chair for rock singer Tommy Edwards.

The 27-year-old from Montana performed in the middle of the one-hour program, auditioning with Train’s “Drops of Jupiter.” As with all The Voice auditions, he channeled the tune to blind eyes.

The pressure was even more intense for Edwards, as Shelton and fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson each had only one slot left open on their teams, and Ariana Grande’s team was already complete at the time of his performance. Luckily, Edwards' approach to the song earned him an immediate response from Shelton.

“I like that,” Shelton said with excitement as he swiveled around in his chair.

Legend followed shortly after, making it just a bit more difficult for Shelton to officially add Edwards to his team. But the country star put up a fight.

“I loved your voice. What I was hearing was the Black Crowes," Shelton told Edwards after the performance. “You sound like this straight-up rock guy to me, and I love that you get lost in the music. I think that's what’s going to take you to even exist on this show for a little while, much less make it to the finale."

“You really know how to make your presence felt,” Legend chimed in. “It’s not always easy with rock music. You have a powerful range and electricity. I would love for you to be a member of Team Legend.”

Shelton's talented cast of contenders this season include Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Hailey Green, Lana Scott, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters, Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith and Libianca. All teams now head into battle rounds.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.

WATCH: Has The Voice Changed Blake Shelton?

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: