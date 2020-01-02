RaeLynn’s Top 5 Songs Are Full of Personality

You may recognize RaeLynn from Blake Shelton's team during The Voice's second season in 2012, but her career was years in the making before that. From her smart songwriting to bringing sass during live shows, RaeLynn is a force to be reckoned with.

RaeLynn was born Racheal Lynn Woodward on May 4, 1994, in Baytown, Texas. Music played a significant role in her life while growing up, even in school. To promote music education, she event went on a school-to-school tour while giving donations to Music in Our Schools, which funded each school she visited.

RaeLynn's official releases since her time on the TV singing competition show in 2012 have shown remarkable growth and varied influences. Her debut single "Boyfriend" landed at No. 32 on the Billboard country chart; two years later, "God Made Girls" hit No. 7 and was certified Gold. Her debut album, WildHorse, was released in 2017 via Warner Music Nashville. Previously, she was signed to Big Machine's Valory Record Co., and now, she's with Round Here Records, headed by her buddies in Florida Georgia Line.

RaeLynn's Top 5 songs have been ranked by radio success, fans' opinions, crowd reactions and Taste of Country staff members' picks.