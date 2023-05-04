The 10 Best Randy Travis Songs Are Pure Classic Country

The top Randy Travis songs are also among the best in country music history.

Few vocalists compare to the North Carolina-born and raised singer. His story is one of redemption, and every tale he tells comes packed with patience and experience. His voice is as thick as honey, as honest as a dying man and as resonant as a preacher's sermon.

Deciding the top Randy Travis songs meant poring through the singer's deep catalog to find the hits that still hold a special place on the radio today, as well as the tracks that should. Sales figures and chart data were considered, as were staff opinion and fan feedback. One or two of your favorites might be left off this Top 10 list, but only because it's difficult to stop at 10.

"1982" was Travis' first taste of commercial success. Like George Strait he had to prove he wasn't too country in an era of the urban cowboy but once he did he soared. Ten straight singles hit No. 1 or No. 2 between 1986 and 1989, including iconic songs like "Forever and Ever, Amen," "I Told You So" and "Deeper Than the Holler."

Later in his career Travis would turn toward Christian country music and find success with the inspirational "Three Wooden Crosses," a song that places high on this list of this 10 best songs. The 2002 release would be his last "hit" although no one is ruling out his return to the charts quite yet. Since a 2013 stroke Travis has made tremendous improvements, leaving many to wonder and dream and hope.

See the Top 10 Randy Travis Songs: