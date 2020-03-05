Poll: If You Were a Star, What Would You Put on Your Tour Rider?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Country tours are in full swing for 2020. We are also coming up on fair and festival season. When artists tour, they get what is called a tour rider list. This list is given to the venue ahead of time, and whatever is on the list should be ready for the artist in their dressing room backstage, before the show.

Some artists have some interesting things on their tour riders ... Rascal Flatts had one very quirky request: Each show shall have one female masseuse who will work for $1 a minute with no minimum minutes. Clients — including crew — should pay her in cash, except for Gary, Jay and Joe Don. For their money, the masseuse would need to see the production office after her shift.

See more interesting country tour rider lists here. On my tour rider, I would have to have the largest fruit salad known to man, for me and my crew.

If you were headlining a concert, what one thing must be in your dressing room?