It's not just the old-timers who are keeping traditional country music alive. The current Billboard 200 features eight albums to repeat if you're longing for a "real" country music sound.

In total, there are 34 country albums on this week's (Sept. 20, 2025) chart. Morgan Wallen has four of them, but nobody is going to put him in the same sub-genre as George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

These are albums that have persevered. Half the list has remained on the trade outlet's weekly list of all-genre albums for over 200 weeks. One album has been a mainstay for all of a decade!

After the eight traditional country albums still in the Billboard 200 you'll find a quick list of all 34 in the country genre.

166: Cody Johjnson, Leather (2023)

(87 weeks on chart)

Cody Johnson's ACM Award-winning album features songs like "Dirt Cheap" and "The Painter." A deluxe version includes "The Fall" and "I'm Gonna Love You," his duet with Carrie Underwood.

165: Chris Stapleton, Higher (2023)

(96 weeks on chart)

This is one of three Stapleton albums on the Billboard 200. "White Horse" and "Think I'm In Love With You" are the radio singles from Higher. It peaked at No. 3 on this chart (No. 1 country).

121: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over (2020)

(250 weeks on chart)

Starting Over won the trifecta of country awards: ACM, CMA and Grammy for Album of the Year. The title-track and "You Should Probably Leave" are the radio singles, but "Cold" is an essential Chris Stapleton song. "Arkansas" is a live show stand-out.

119: Toby Keith, 35 Biggest Hits (2008)

(216 weeks on chart)

When Toby Keith died, 35 Biggest Hits re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and it's remained on the chart since. The two-disc project is basically everything a Toby Keith fan could ever want.

114: George Strait, 50 Number Ones (2004)

(351 weeks on chart)

This is a good sign for fans of traditional country music. George Strait's catalog is alive and well with the streaming generation. In case you're bad at math, 351 weeks amounts to about seven years spent on the Billboard 200.

96: Chris Stapleton, Traveller (2015)

(522 weeks on chart)

Traveller didn't enter the Billboard 200 upon its release. It took until a CMA performance six months later for people to catch on to what this legend is all about.

Since then, it's remained among one of country music's most popular albums. "Tennessee Whiskey" is the stand out track.

93: Zach Top, Cold Beer and Country Music (2024)

(56 weeks on chart)

Zach Top's breakthrough album features two radio hits, including "I Never Lie." It's a great, traditional country music album that's sure to stand the test of time.

71: Zach Top, Ain't In It for My Health (2025)

(2 weeks on chart)

The newest traditional album on this list is Zach Top's second studio album. Ain't In It for My Health was released in August 2025 and features 15 great songs fans of "real" country music will latch on to.

Top Country Albums On the Billboard 200 (Week of Sept. 20, 2025)

196: Jordan Davis, Learn the Hard Way

195: Thomas Rhett, 20 Number Ones

192: Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

183: Ty Myers, The Select

181: Treaty Oak Revival, No Vacancy

166: Cody Johnson, Leather

165: Chris Stapleton, Higher

157: Sam Barber, Restless Mind

151: Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

133: Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

129: Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously, The Album

124: Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken

121: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

119: Toby Keith, 35 Biggest Hits

118: Tucker Wetmore, What Not To

114: George Strait, 50 Number Ones

106: Ella Langley, Hungover

100: Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

98: Hudson Westbrook, Texas Forever

96: Chris Stapleton, Traveller

93: Zach Top, Cold Beer and Country Music

92: Bailey Zimmerman, Different Night Same Rodeo

91: Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

78: Luke Combs, This One’s for You

77: Gavin Adcock, Own Worst Enemy

71: Zach Top, Ain’t In It for My Health

67: Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

54: Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

44: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

41: Riley Green, Don’t Mind If I Do

24: Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

15: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

7: Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time

3: Morgan Wallen, I’m the Problem