8 Traditional Country Albums That Are Still In the Billboard Top 200
It's not just the old-timers who are keeping traditional country music alive. The current Billboard 200 features eight albums to repeat if you're longing for a "real" country music sound.
In total, there are 34 country albums on this week's (Sept. 20, 2025) chart. Morgan Wallen has four of them, but nobody is going to put him in the same sub-genre as George Strait and Chris Stapleton.
These are albums that have persevered. Half the list has remained on the trade outlet's weekly list of all-genre albums for over 200 weeks. One album has been a mainstay for all of a decade!
After the eight traditional country albums still in the Billboard 200 you'll find a quick list of all 34 in the country genre.
166: Cody Johjnson, Leather (2023)
(87 weeks on chart)
Cody Johnson's ACM Award-winning album features songs like "Dirt Cheap" and "The Painter." A deluxe version includes "The Fall" and "I'm Gonna Love You," his duet with Carrie Underwood.
165: Chris Stapleton, Higher (2023)
(96 weeks on chart)
This is one of three Stapleton albums on the Billboard 200. "White Horse" and "Think I'm In Love With You" are the radio singles from Higher. It peaked at No. 3 on this chart (No. 1 country).
121: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over (2020)
(250 weeks on chart)
Starting Over won the trifecta of country awards: ACM, CMA and Grammy for Album of the Year. The title-track and "You Should Probably Leave" are the radio singles, but "Cold" is an essential Chris Stapleton song. "Arkansas" is a live show stand-out.
119: Toby Keith, 35 Biggest Hits (2008)
(216 weeks on chart)
When Toby Keith died, 35 Biggest Hits re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and it's remained on the chart since. The two-disc project is basically everything a Toby Keith fan could ever want.
114: George Strait, 50 Number Ones (2004)
(351 weeks on chart)
This is a good sign for fans of traditional country music. George Strait's catalog is alive and well with the streaming generation. In case you're bad at math, 351 weeks amounts to about seven years spent on the Billboard 200.
96: Chris Stapleton, Traveller (2015)
(522 weeks on chart)
Traveller didn't enter the Billboard 200 upon its release. It took until a CMA performance six months later for people to catch on to what this legend is all about.
Since then, it's remained among one of country music's most popular albums. "Tennessee Whiskey" is the stand out track.
93: Zach Top, Cold Beer and Country Music (2024)
(56 weeks on chart)
Zach Top's breakthrough album features two radio hits, including "I Never Lie." It's a great, traditional country music album that's sure to stand the test of time.
71: Zach Top, Ain't In It for My Health (2025)
(2 weeks on chart)
The newest traditional album on this list is Zach Top's second studio album. Ain't In It for My Health was released in August 2025 and features 15 great songs fans of "real" country music will latch on to.
Top Country Albums On the Billboard 200 (Week of Sept. 20, 2025)
196: Jordan Davis, Learn the Hard Way
195: Thomas Rhett, 20 Number Ones
192: Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
183: Ty Myers, The Select
181: Treaty Oak Revival, No Vacancy
166: Cody Johnson, Leather
165: Chris Stapleton, Higher
157: Sam Barber, Restless Mind
151: Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
133: Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
129: Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously, The Album
124: Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
121: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
119: Toby Keith, 35 Biggest Hits
118: Tucker Wetmore, What Not To
114: George Strait, 50 Number Ones
106: Ella Langley, Hungover
100: Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
98: Hudson Westbrook, Texas Forever
96: Chris Stapleton, Traveller
93: Zach Top, Cold Beer and Country Music
92: Bailey Zimmerman, Different Night Same Rodeo
91: Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
78: Luke Combs, This One’s for You
77: Gavin Adcock, Own Worst Enemy
71: Zach Top, Ain’t In It for My Health
67: Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
54: Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
44: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
41: Riley Green, Don’t Mind If I Do
24: Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
15: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
7: Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time
3: Morgan Wallen, I’m the Problem
