Do These Traditional Holiday Etiquette Rules No Longer Apply?

For as long as our generation can likely remember, there have been some things that we have become accustomed to when it comes to holiday gatherings with friends and family.

Experts at Southern Living are now saying that these traditional holiday etiquette rules no longer apply to today's day and age.

Southern Living tapped doctors and etiquette coaches with over 40 years of experience each to go over outdated traditions that are becoming a thing of the past that you should be aware of.

Assigned seating is said to no longer be a thing. Back in the day, the tables used to be set with the plates, silverware and glasses, along with a mini sign with your name on it. If you got stuck next to someone you didn't care for, it was tough luck.

The next thing that should be tossed out the window is the kids' table. Experts now say that the kids' table in some instances got out of hand and people in their teens, 20s and even 30s ended up there and had to babysit their little cousin while eating.

Busting out your fine china is the next no no. Gone are the days of using grandma's old china that she bought while on a cruise to Spain in the '20s. You are now safe to use whatever plates you use on a normal day-to-day basis, or even paper plates to avoid doing dishes.

Next is the fact that you are now encouraged to bring a dish to the gathering. Back in the old days there was the theory of only one cook in the kitchen. Whoever was hosting was cooking, and that was that. Now, people are encouraged to bring something that they either have made, or something they picked up on the way.

As far as the holiday season as a whole, there are a couple of traditions that are to be thrown to the wayside.

Holiday gathering dress codes are a thing of the past now, according to experts. Especially post-pandemic, people are dressing differently, and it is even imposing to request a certain attire to a holiday gathering.

According to etiquette experts, people are also sending less physical Christmas cards nowadays than in the past. It's just as easy to make one digitally and text or DM it to the people you want, saving paper and money.

Check this list out before you head over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house this holiday season.

