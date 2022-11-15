The cause of Travis Tritt's knee pain is exactly what he though it was: A torn meniscus. The news comes after the country singer wiped his entire November touring schedule because the pain had become too much to bear.

Tritt says he underwent an MRI to get down to the root of his ailment.

"Update: An MRI this week revealed that I do have a torn meniscus in my left knee as I’d suspected," he writes on social media. "I plan to return to the road to play my remaining 2022 shows from December 1 thru December 10. My knee surgery will take place in mid December."

It appears the "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" singer will put up with his pain for few more weeks to honor his commitments before taking a break for surgery.

Since Oct. 7, Tritt had been doing a joint trek with Chris Janson called the Can't Miss Tour with special guest the War Hippies. Originally dates were set to run through Nov. 19, but due to Tritt's knee injury, November dates were canceled and refunds were issued. His December appearances are previously-scheduled shows.

"I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus," he explained at the time. "With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current Can't Miss Tour with Chris Janson and the War Hippies."