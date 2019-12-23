Nashville police have identified a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the stabbing incident that took place Saturday (Dec. 21) at a local bar, resulting in the deaths of two men, one of them the brother of singer Tucker Beathard.

According to news station WKRN, the man, pictured above, is 23-year-old Michael D. Mosley and he is “strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders." However, police noted that he is “being sought for questioning only at this time.”

Mosely is believed to have been present at the stabbing. Detectives say he was last known to live in Pegram, Tenn., which is about a half-hour drive from Nashville. He has not been able to be located since Sunday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

According to Nashville's NewsChannel5, police responded to a call at the Dogwood Bar on the 1900 block of Division Street shortly before 3AM on Saturday. Allegedly, "an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar," sparked a confrontation that began inside the bar and escalated into physical violence after it spilled over into the outside.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where both men subsequently died. A third victim was released after receiving medical treatment.

Clayton Beathard was a high school football star who went on to play for Long Island University. Brother Tucker is not the only musician in the family: Their father is Nashville songwriter Casey Beathard, who has written for artists including Gary Allen, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and more.

The Beathard family is additionally well-represented in sports, with Clayton having had an impressive football pedigree. His other brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Their grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager.