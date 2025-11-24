Who’s Your TV Bestie? Most of Us Already Have One — And They’re Fictional

You know those comfort shows you keep rewatching? It turns out, it’s not just the plot you love — it’s the people.

According to a new study, most of us already have a fictional best friend — and we wouldn’t mind hanging out with them in real life.

In a recent survey from Howdy, Roku’s ad-free streaming platform, TV fans revealed which characters they’d most want to befriend.

The top picks? Michael Scott from The Office for men, and Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City for women.

Because let’s be real: Whether you’re into dad jokes or martinis, your comfort character is your vibe.

Your Comfort Character = Your Dream Friend

TV friendships go beyond entertainment — they’re aspirational. These are the characters who show up with emotional pep talks, chaotic brunches, or just a shoulder to cry on (again… even on your fifth rewatch).

Some highlights from the survey:

Michael Scott (The Office) was voted the top character men would most want to hang with.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sex and the City) topped the list for women.

Comedy was the #1 genre for comfort TV across all ages.

Nostalgia and emotional connection were the biggest reasons people return to the same shows.

Comfort TV Is Self-Care

The same poll showed that 73% of Americans consider watching TV part of their weekly self-care — beating out exercise, hobbies, even scrolling.

And it’s not just about the laughs. Viewers turn to comfort characters like emotional support humans — whether they’re streaming from the couch or bingeing in bed (which Gen Z now prefers, FYI).

Even more? Two out of five people have a “secret” comfort show they only watch alone.

So… Who’s Your TV BFF?

Maybe it’s Lorelai Gilmore when you need advice, Dwight Schrute when you need a laugh, or Coach Taylor when you need a pep talk.

Because sometimes the best friend for the moment lives in your favorite show — and knows exactly what you need to hear.