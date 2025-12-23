In country music, there is a longstanding tradition of headlining acts gifting their tour openers with a pricey end-of-tour gift, as a thank you for coming along and a welcome to the big-time rite of passage.

Tyler Farr was a guest with me on Taste of Country Nights, where I brought up his buddy Brantley Gilbert.

I was telling Farr how Gilbert once told me, "If a boy walks, talks or acts anything like me, I might just stab him" when it comes to dating his daughter in the future.

I wanted to put Farr — now a girl dad himself — in the same scenario and see what he would say, and he didn't disappoint.

Farr said "No, I'm gonna take the brass knuckles that Brantley gave me and... mind you, hell of a tour gift, end of the year tour gift."

Farr says it was a gift from Gilbert at the end of their Let it Ride Tour back in 2014.

"What the hell am I gonna do with these? Then I had a daughter, now I know exactly what they're for," he quips.

If we were contestants on Jeopardy, the question would be, "Which two country artists would you not want to be caught in a dark alley with after midnight?" And the answer would surely be, "Who are Tyler Farr and Brantley Gilbert?"

Farr just released a new EP, Quit Bein' Country, and will be on the road in support of it in 2026.

