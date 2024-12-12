United Airlines Begins Fantasy Flights Taking Cancer-Stricken Kids to North Pole

It's the holiday season, and everyone is feeling jolly aboard the United Airlines fantasy flight to the North Pole.

United Airlines loaded up a plane full of Christmas joy and more than 65 Make-A-Wish children from the Chicago area and took them on a fantasy flight they won't soon forget.

United transformed giant hangars at each location that offered these fantasy flights, making them look like the real North Pole that the children expect to see.

Once the kids arrived at the airport hangar/North Pole, they were surprised with Santa, real reindeer and elves.

As if that isn't cool enough, the whole thing was put on by volunteers wanting to ensure that these kids, who have already been through so much, get the well-deserved smile they need during the holiday season.

This year, United has planned 13 of these fantasy flights, and not only spread them across America, but a few overseas as well.

The children also got to meet Ronald McDonald, Batman and many other famous characters at Chicago O'Hare airport before their takeoff.

If you aren't swelling with tears and Christmas spirit yet, here are some more fine details United did to make this all the more real for the kids. They came up with an airport code for the North Pole, JOY.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit organization that helps create better health outcomes for kids fighting critical illnesses. If you would like to help continue the success of the Make-A-Wish program, you can either donate to Make-A-Wish or help grant a wish here.

