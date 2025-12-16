In a world where everyone wants the most exclusive items, comes a Morgan Wallen sweatshirt you can’t buy on his online store or at his shows. Instead, it’s only available at one retail chain — and it’s the kind you usually find tucked inside your local mall.

Where Can I Buy The Viral Morgan Wallen Shirt?

Thanks to The Country Minute, we have learned that this Wallen sweatshirt is only available at a store called Buckle.

The country minute, Instagram The country minute, Instagram loading...

This special sweatshirt features a Morgan Wallen design on a beige crewneck colorway that apparently hasn’t appeared anywhere else.

Some fans noted a similar style in Wallen’s official Amazon store, but that version only comes in heather gray. If you want the creamy-beige color, Buckle is the only place to get it.

The viral Wallen sweatshirt retails for $49.99 and can be found hanging on the wall at various Buckle locations, just waiting to be discovered.

How Many The Buckle Locations Are There?

There are over 440 Buckle locations across 42 states in America, so if you look hard enough you can grab this Wallen shirt for yourself. Even if there isn't a Buckle where you live, you can find the sweatshirt online.

Fans are expressing their love for not only Wallen, but this sweatshirt, in the comments.

Get our free mobile app

One fan writes " NEEEED THAT MW crew!" Another says "MW just posted an update heck yesss!!"

Read More: Morgan Wallen + Theo Von Are in the Same Bible Study Group [Watch]

Wallen has been spending his time lately hunting and playing golf. He looks to be enjoying this down-time, off of the road, and recharging for another huge year to come.

13 Best Lyrics From Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' Album, Ranked Writing the perfect country song can't be easy. How do you sing about similar themes, but paint the picture differently?

It truly is an art form, and Wallen rounded up some of the best songwriters in the business to help him with his latest project, I'm the Problem. So we rounded up some of the best lyrics on the 37-track collection below. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose