On Theo Von's latest This Past Weekend Podcast episode, he sat down with comedian Leanne Morgan and revealed that he and his pal, Morgan Wallen, are in a bible study group together.

We don’t know much about Wallen’s personal life — by design — so when we heard that he’s attending a Bible study group with Von, our ears perked up.

The subject came up when Von told Morgan she still owed Wallen a casserole — and that she should bake it that night because he’d be seeing Wallen at Bible study the next day and could hand-deliver it to him.

Morgan told Von she thinks Wallen will have a career beyond singing. “I think he’s gonna end up preaching, that little thing,” she joked.

Von replied, “I have no idea. I just know he’s an inspiring guy. He’s an interesting guy. He is him, you know?”

Are Theo Von and Morgan Wallen Friends?

Wallen and Von are indeed good friends, and when Wallen appeared as a guest on Von’s podcast earlier this year, it was an absolute hoot.

Morgan asked Von about the Bible study he and Wallen attend. “Y’all are in a Bible study! What is it — is it a Beth Moore? What are y’all studying?”

Von replied, “I’m not sure what chapter we’re on… I shouldn’t have said that.”

The thing is, it’s just so wholesome that Wallen and Von are in a Bible study group together.

This just goes to show that behind all the headlines and CMA jabs Wallen makes — and sometimes creates — he’s still the genuine, wholesome, real man we first saw when he arrived on the country music scene.

