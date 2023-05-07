Walker Hayes had one of the best shows of his career at Morrison, Colo.'s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday night (May 5), and a special appearance from his daughter Loxley is a big part of what made the experience so unforgettable.

Nine-year-old Loxley, who's affectionately known as Lolly by her family, hopped onstage to duet with her dad during a performance of his song, "If Father Time Had a Daughter." The young girl provided sweet, gentle vocal harmonies during the ballad, seated next to Hayes on a stool onstage. During their duet, Hayes gently strummed an acoustic guitar.

"These are just some really really really good years," Hayes wrote on social media when he shared the moment, quoting a line in the song. The singer also indicated that his wife, Laney, was behind the camera to capture the father-daughter duet.

"[Red Rocks Amphitheatre] thank you for perhaps the best show we've ever had. I am grateful. Will never forget this moment with Lolly," he added.

"If Father Time Had a Daughter" is a particularly special song, because Hayes wrote it for his three daughters -- Lolly, Lela and Everly. It's a tender ballad about how fast little girls grow up, and many fans have already declared it a perfect father-daughter dance song for any wedding.

"And they're gon' play that song, it's so bittersweet / And I remember her in her little bare feet / I'ma try not to cry but shoot / Y'all gon' have to give me a break if you see a few tears / These are just some really, really, really good years," Hayes sings in the song's chorus. "Bet daddy's girl would stay little a little bit longer / If Father Time had a daughter."

Lolly's Red Rocks performance wasn't the first time she's sung this song as a duet with her dad. The "Fancy Like" star previously shared video of a family jam session at home, with Lolly singing harmonies and her brother Chapel clapping along during a living room performance of the ballad.

Hayes' Friday night show was a stop on his current Duck Buck Tour, which is scheduled to continue through early August.