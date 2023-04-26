Music is at the heart of Walker Hayes' family. The "Fancy Like" singer has shared several videos of himself and his kids choreographing dances to his songs. However, his latest clip will steal your heart.

In the video, Hayes sits on the couch strumming his guitar and singing "If Father Time Had a Daughter." His son, Chapel, claps along, but the real show-stopper is his daughter Loxley singing backup.

"And they're gon' play that song, it's so bittersweet / And I remember her in her little bare feet / Dancing on the toes of my boots / I'ma try not to cry but shoot / Y'all gon' have to give me a break if you see a few tears / Least had you some really, really, really, good years / Bet daddy's girl's would stay little a little bit longer / If Father Time had a daughter," the two sing from the song's chorus.

What makes this moment even more special is that Hayes wrote the song about his three daughters, Lela, Loxley and Everly. The lyrics explore a father's love for his baby girl and how time flies by as they grow. It proclaims that Father Time would slow things down if he had a daughter.

Many have already declared it's the perfect father-daughter dance song for any wedding. The song paints a picture of dad contemplating how difficult it will be to give his baby girl away on her big day.

Hayes released a music video for the song, too, and it's essentially a montage of videos with his girls.

Don't be surprised if Loxley jumps onstage with her dad to sing this one on an upcoming Duck Buck Tour stop. Hayes brings his family on the road with him, and they've been known to dance with Dad during his shows.

His headlining tour continues through Aug. 5.