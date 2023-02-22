Walker Hayes has found a buyer for the luxurious home where he and his family launched the viral "Fancy Like" video that revitalized his career, and pictures of the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,057-square-foot residence show an upscale, but very cozy home that's perfect for a family.

Hayes listed the house in Thompson's Station, Tenn., just outside of Nashville, for $750,000 on Feb. 17, and the house went under contract on contingency on Feb. 19.

Chattanooga's ABC NewsChannel 9 reports that Hayes' realtor, Davey Hackett with Village Real Estate, approached two prominent parody videographers to come up with a clever video to sell Hayes' house, and they put together a humorous clip that opens with Hayes trying to write a house-selling jingle to the tune of "Fancy Like" before they come along and upend that idea completely.

The clip drew more than 30,000 views via Hayes' Facebook page:

Among the highlights of the house are an open floorplan downstairs, a large kitchen with an eight-foot island and a wine cooler, a custom space under the stairs for dog beds (or storage), a music room/bonus room, beautiful hardwood floors, upscale lighting and finishes and more.

The master bedroom features an attached bathroom with double vanities, as well as a large walk-in closet. The exterior of the house boasts a fenced-in yard and a deck that includes a hot tub and built-in grilling space.

Hayes' fans will recognize several parts of the home from various clips on his social media and viral videos, including the front porch, kitchen and family room.

According to online property sites, the asking price breaks down to $275 per square foot and a monthly payment of $4,527. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Walker Hayes' luxurious home: