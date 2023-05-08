Walker Hayes spent some time at the Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Center recently, bringing the fun of prom to patients.

The country singer arrived with corsages, crowns and tiaras to really set off the prom experience, and he performed for those receiving treatment.

"I'm so glad to be here at Centennial Children's Hospital bringing some music, some joy to these patients," Hayes says in a video shared on social media.

"I want to thank you so much for coming and visiting everybody here today," one of the patients says in a clip. "What one spark can do to make somebody's day, really make them feel a whole lot better. I appreciate it and I appreciate all that you do."

The bedside prom idea — put together by the non-profit Musicians on Call and Men's Wearhouse — give patients a chance to experience prom, even though they may not be on the dancefloor.

Hayes visited with patients and took photos with them. He also sang his smash hit "Fancy Like" on his guitar. The singer even got the nurses to take part in his viral "Fancy Like" dance!

The "AA" hitmaker is busy in 2023 with his Duck Buck Tour, whic launched on April 13 and will continue through Aug. 5.

Hayes has several artists opening for him on various shows: Ingrid Andress is serving as direct support, with Breland and Ray Fulcher joining the tour's lineup for select dates. Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon will also make an appearance at Hayes' Red Rocks Amphitheatre show in Colorado.