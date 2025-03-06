Walmart Is Selling a ‘Compact’ $1,101 Sectional Sofa for Just $436 — And It’s Actually Comfy!

We're all always scouring the internet looking for the best deals on things that we need, and usually that leads us to Walmart, as they tend to have some of the lowest prices around.

This proves factual with the new "compact" sectional sofa that they are selling for more than half off right now. You can get a $1,101 sectional sofa for $436!

According to Parade, the versatile couch can seat up to four people and comes with a matching ottoman that can be attached to the couch to use as a chaise, or used independently as a footrest.

We all have been to a party or two where said ottoman ends up being a seat that moves around to different areas of the party. It's the most versatile part of the sectional, in our opinion.

Grab your measuring tape before you grab your phone to order this gem, as you want to make sure that the dimensions of the comfy sectional will fit in your home.

The sectional measures 95.27 in. wide, 24 in. tall, and up to 40 in. deep. 95 inches is well over 7 ft. long, so unless you are in the NBA and are 7 ft., 7 in. tall, you can take yourself a super-comfy nap on this bad boy, stretched out like a Saint Bernard.

Each seat also features a hidden storage space underneath, so you have space to store stuff with the quickness if you have company coming over and need to toss some of the kids toys into it.

With Americans getting their tax refunds at this time, this could be a primetime find for someone looking to score a new couch on the cheap.

