Watch President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Live

Joe Biden is being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, and the historic event is streaming live.

Biden and his incoming Vice President, Kamala Harris, are being inaugurated during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (Jan. 20).

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to incoming President Biden, while Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor will administer the oath of office to Harris. Biden will also deliver his inaugural address.

Lady Gaga is set to commence the ceremony by singing the National Anthem, and the Biden inauguration will also include Father Leo J. O’Donovan delivering a prayer, Andrea Hall leading the Pledge of Allegiance, a poetry recitation from Amanda Gorman and a benediction from Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman. The ceremony will also feature musical performances from Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

Click on the video clip below to watch Joe Biden's inauguration take place live.

The ceremony in 2021 is taking place amid heightened security after thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 after the president, members of his family and political supporters addressed them at a "Stop the Steal" rally, during which he and his allies repeated his disproven claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The rioters intended to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the election, in which Biden beat Trump with 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232. Five people died as a result of the attack, which caused the Senate chamber to be cleared as the insurrectionists occupied it by force. Congress reconvened later in the evening to certify the election, and the House of Representatives impeached Trump for a historic second time on Jan. 13 for his role in inciting the attack after he has repeatedly claimed that Biden lost and "rigged" the election.

Biden's inauguration will be followed by a 90-minute primetime TV special hosted by Tom Hanks. Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard are slated to perform their new single, "Undivided," during that broadcast.