Waterloo Revival celebrate taking a risk in their new video for "Something You Ain't Ever Had." The country duo are letting Taste of Country readers get an early look at the clip in this exclusive premiere.

The video for "Something You Ain't Ever Had" plays out the lyrics of the song, which pledges a deeper love than a romantic partner has ever experienced.

"What you need is a brand new feelin' / What you need is a brand new man / What you need is probably something you ain't ever had," the duo of George Birge and Cody Cooper sing.

"We are so excited to release a music video for this song," Birge tells us. "Taking a leap of faith as it relates to the lyrics in the song, is something we connected strongly to because it overlaps with our journey in the music industry. We have been wanting to work with director Dustin Haney for a long time now and were blown away by his talent. We hope this video helps bring the song to life for our fans and maybe even inspires a wild hair or two.”

Originally from Austin, Waterloo Revival self-released two EPs, Little Lightning and Front Row, before signing with Big Machine Label Group, which released two singles, "Hit the Road" and "Bad for You." They then signed with Toby Keith's Show Dog-Universal Music label in 2016, releasing a song titled "What Guy Wouldn't."

The duo released "Something You Ain't Ever Had" in April. The song is currently available via a variety of digital music providers.