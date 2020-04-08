Poll: How Are You Passing the Time While Stuck at Home?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

This seems like the never-ending snow day, or the time between Christmas and New Year's Eve, when we are all at home and have no idea what day it is. Thankfully I have a 1-year-old and my wife at home to help me pass the time by. Our new favorite things to do are yard work and going for a walk around the neighborhood (while maintaining our distance from people).

I was reading that alcohol and pizza sales have surged during this pandemic in America. We all have a newfound abundance of time on our hands!

What have you been doing to pass the time by while stuck at home?