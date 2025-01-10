When Wheel of Fortune contestant Rhea solved the puzzle on show last week, the last thing she expected was a marriage proposal.

Even though the phrase was "Will You Marry Me?" she was completely shocked to discover it was a real question from her real boyfriend, Robin.

According to hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, Robin had reached out to the show asking if he could use the set to propose to his girlfriend, who once competed on the show. When they heard his idea, the show jumped at the opportunity to create the perfect setup for the moment.

How Did the Wheel of Fortune Proposal Happen?

Wheel of Fortune is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. Using the milestone as a guise, they asked Rhea to come back for a "special" 50th anniversary episode. She obliged, not knowing the entire thing was a ruse orchestrated by Robin.

Rhea "competed" in a speed round and ultimately was able to solve the puzzle. After confidently reading the words in front of her, the stage doors opened and Robin walked out, his eyes locked on his future bride.

Watch the video below to see the priceless look on her face when she realizes what is happening.

White ushers her to center stage as Robin drops to one knee. She said yes, of course, and the bar for all proposals in 2025 has officially been set high.

After all, this man had Seacrest, White and a television show that's been running for half a century as his wingmen.

Watch the sweet moment below: