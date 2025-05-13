The CMA Awards will once again return to Nashville, Tenn. in 2025, delivering a night packed with hit performances, major awards and one-of-a-kind moments.

The awards show may still be months away, but preparations are already underway for "Country Music's Biggest Night."

On Tuesday (May 13), the first details about this year's show started to emerge.

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 2025 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. The show will kick off at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

Where Will the 2025 CMA Awards Be Held? How Can I Watch the Show?

The awards show will return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the same venue where it has called home since 2006.

The CMAs will air live on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Who's Hosting, Performing and Presenting at the 2025 CMA Awards?

The host for the 2025 CMA Awards hasn't been announced yet. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were returning hosts last year, with the new addition of Lainey Wilson. It's unclear yet if the Bryan-Manning hosting team is expected to return for another show, or if the CMAs will pick a new host or hosting team for this year's event.

Information about the performing and presenting lineup isn't yet available either, but more details on that front are expected to be announced in the months ahead.

A press release notes that the 2025 CMAs will "once again shine a spotlight on the genre's most exceptional talent, honoring outside achievements and celebrating excellence across the industry."

Who's Nominated at the 2025 CMA Awards?

No one knows who the nominees at the 2025 CMA Awards will be yet — in fact, some of them might have not even put out their soon-to-be-nominated music yet!

The eligibility period for the 2025 CMA Awards is from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. The nomination ballot will open to voting members on Monday, July 7. Look for the full nominees list to come out at some point after that, probably in late summer.

As always, Taste of Country will be following along every step of the way during the 2025 CMA Awards. Last year's show featured a superstar lineup of performers and winners, and Morgan Wallen won the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy (though he wasn't there to accept it in person!).