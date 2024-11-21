Two of the most-searched-for moments from the 2024 CMA Awards involve performance elements you didn't see if you only watched the show on television.

The first was a moment with Riley Green and Ella Langley. The second involved Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll. These were two of the best performances of the night (perhaps only topped by Ashley McBryde?), and people naturally wanted to know more.

For example, is Riley Green single?

That and whether or not Green and Langley are a couple was a hot search during the show (they're not). Then, B&D and Jelly Roll sang "Believe" and there was an urgent need to know how that happened.

Taste of Country was fortunate enough to talk with Green, Langley and Brooks & Dunn during the build-up to the CMAs. So, we got answers.

Jelly Roll actually gets mentioned twice in this video, as he subtly paid tribute to another country star. George Strait's tribute, a moment for Kris Kristofferson, and Morgan Wallen's response to winning Entertainer of the Year are other things you didn't see on TV.

Actually, as of Thursday afternoon (Nov. 21), nobody has heard from Wallen. Is he at home? In the hospital? In jail?

His mother Lesli actually acknowledged the honor, allowing fans who spotted her post to breathe a sigh of relief:

Lesli Wallen Response TO Morgan CMA Instagram/LesliWallen loading...

Overall, Chris Stapleton was the big winner at the CMAs, taking Single and Song of the Year, plus Male Vocalist of the Year in 2024.

Wallen's win in the Entertainer of the Year category was his first ever and his second lifetime CMA Awards win. He was nominated for seven awards total on Wednesday night, leading all nominees.

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, Shaboozey and Eric Church also had standout performances during the CMAs.