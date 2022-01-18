Yellowstone wrapped its stunning Season 4 in early January of 2022, but eager fans are already clamoring for more. In a new interview, Executive Producer David Glasser reveals that plans for Season 5 are already well underway.

Glasser is the CEO of 101 Studios, which is part of a partnership that produces Yellowstone for Paramount Network. He tells Variety that the show's co-creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is "deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

Yellowstone has reached new heights with the success of Season 4, which pulled in ratings that in some cases were double those of Season 3. It finished up the season as the most-watched show on cable television, and the show is finally earning more than just commercial success, too. Yellowstone earned its first major award nomination in January of 2022, pulling in a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show is up against The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Succession in the category.

“It’s the prime of the show,” Glasser tells Variety. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write."

Glasser says he expects shooting for Season 5 of Yellowstone to commence in May, adding that the show's hotly anticipated next season is likely to begin airing in the fall of 2022.

The massive success of Yellowstone has spawned multiple spinoffs, including 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of Dutton patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). That show tells the origin story of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and it premiered via Paramount+ in December of 2021.

Also on deck is Yellowstone: 6666, which has been announced, but for which there are no details yet available.

Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we provide ongoing coverage of both Yellowstone and 1883, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more. As part of our comprehensive coverage, check out the Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Subscribe to the Paramount+ streaming service to make sure you don't miss out on future episodes of 1883.