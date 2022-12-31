Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year.

Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS

The place to catch the most country stars on New Year's Eve is on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Airing live from Music City on CBS, this special will feature more than 50 performances from more than 20 artists. Fans can expect to see collaborations between Jimmie Allen and rapper Flo Rida, Kelsea Ballerini with Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow and Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller and King Calaway, Thomas Rhett and Riley Green and Zac Brown Band with the War and Treaty.

The show will feature additional solo performances from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson. Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith will host. New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air on CBS on Saturday (Dec. 31), from 8-10 PM ET/PT and continuing from 10:30PM-1:30AM ET/PT.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on ABC

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is a longtime staple of New Year's Eve celebrations. This year's special will broadcast from five locations: New York City's Times Square, Disneyland, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico and New Orleans. While Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy will serve as hosts, country singer Jessie James Decker will be appearing as the Powerball co-host. Maddie & Tae and Bailey Zimmerman will be performing on the special from Disneyland. New Year's Rockin' Eve airs at 8PM ET on ABC.

Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party on NBC

Miley Cyrus is hosting her own New Year's Eve celebration for the second year in a row with Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party on NBC. During the 2021 iteration of the special, Cyrus brought on comedian Pete Davidson as her co-host, but this year, she's bringing her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton to help her host the show. The special will also feature a handful of performers, but no country singers have been announced in the lineup. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock from 10:30PM to 12:30AM ET/PT.

United in Song: Ringing in the New Year Together on PBS

PBS will broadcast a New Year's Eve special this year called United in Song: Ringing in the New Year Together. The lineup features a long list of artists from different genres, and Brett Young will be representing country music on the special. Rhonda Vincent is also scheduled to appear. The special airs on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), at 8PM ET/7PM CT.