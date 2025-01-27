Jennifer Aniston Is Eyeing Three Big Stars for ‘9 to 5′ Remake

The remake of Dolly Parton's movie 9 to 5 is shaping up to be star-studded.

Jennifer Aniston's reimagining of the film in the works, and she is reportedly eyeing some very big names to fill some big shoes established by the 1980 classic.

9 to 5 tells the story of three women who band together to take down their sexist, egotistical boss.

The original film stars Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Aniston first announced her plans to reboot the film in 2024.

Who Will Star in the New 9 to 5 Reboot?

Per Life & Style, Aniston is hoping to recruit some high profile females to take on the roles Violet, Judy and Dora Lee.

“With another season of The Morning Show in the can, Jen is focused on getting her 9 to 5 remake in shape, and it’s looking increasingly like Jen will be starring in the film in addition to producing it,” a source tells the publication.

“The script is looking good and so Jen is now turning her attention to recruiting some next-generation talent into the project, and there’s only a handful of names on her list that can add to the momentum of the project," the insider adds.

Those names are Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Ariana Grande.

While those women would certainly catapult the project into the spotlight, it may prove difficult to get their schedules lined up.

“Sydney and Zendaya are heavily booked for the next twelve months and Jen wants to make this movie next year if she can,” the source explains. “The 9 to 5 remake isn’t technically greenlit yet, but getting a ‘yes’ from one of these actresses, and making them permanent members of ‘Team Aniston’ is the key step that Jen is undertaking right

now.”

When Will the 9 to 5 Reboot Hit Theaters?

A timeline for the film has yet to be revealed, but Aniston set the wheels in motion last summer. Shortly after word got out, Tomlin and Fonda offered up their support on the red carper for Still Working 9 to 5, a 2022 documentary about the original film.

"We hope she has great success,” Tomlin told Variety. "It’s a hard nut to crack because the issues are somewhat different."

“There’s still the undercurrent of the same kind of negativity towards females … [they’re] not easy-to-solve issues," she added at the time. "So we’re very eager to see what they do."

Fonda adds, “I hope she does it."

