‘Masked Singer’ Fans Convinced Pearl Is This Huge Country Hitmaker

Fans of The Masked Singer on FOX believe the reality show has cast another country star.

The Pearl sounds very familiar, and her story certainly matches.

Country singers revealed during previous seasons of The Masked Singer include Hunter Hayes, Sara Evans and Clint Black (with wife Lisa Hartman Black).

The FOX reality TV show airs on Wednesday nights. The Pearl debuted earlier this week (March 5).

Regina King, Joan Jett and Shania Twain were guesses the judges made, but fans on social media hear someone else — and they may be right.

Listen to see if you recognize the voice beneath the mask:

Who Is the Pearl on the Masked Singer?:

Here is what the Pearl had to say for herself:

"I can tell you that I've never dressed this fancy before," she starts, with her speaking voice altered to protect her identity.

Additionally, "Just like a pearl, you've got to crack through a pretty tough exterior to find the treasure inside. The same has been said about me my whole life."

She says she started performing at dive bars and discount stores at a young age and has never been able to shake a hard exterior.

Does that sound like a country singer you know? Here is her full performance of Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love."

Is the Pearl Gretchen Wilson?

Fans of the show believe Gretchen Wilson is the Pearl.

For starters, the tough exterior and difficult childhood matches the "Redneck Woman" singer's story. But beyond that, the costumed singer just sounds like her!

Fans of Wilson's country-rock songs may not hear it, but listen to ballads like "When I Think About Cheatin'" and "I'd Love to Be Your Last" and then make the comparison. Wilson sings with similar warmth.

“This is definitely Ms. Gretchen Wilson,” says Alex Daniel III on TikTok. “Ik that voice from anywhere.”

“For sure Gretchen Wilson,” adds Mandi on the same platform. “Also 90 percent of her performances are in boots that style. Like a signature almost.”

Wilson is not the only guess, but she's the most common. Do you hear Gretchen?

Of course the show didn't reveal on Wednesday night, so fans of The Masked Singer and Wilson will need to be patient.

