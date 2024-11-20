Zach Top is going into the 2024 CMA Awards as a first-time nominee, but the big buzz surrounds something else entirely. Who is Zach Top's girlfriend?

Ahead of the show, the New Artist of the Year nominee talked to Taste of Country’s Adison Haager about his red carpet look and who will be by his side on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

“My red carpet date is my girlfriend, Amelia,” Top dishes. “I am wearing a black suit and a black hat."

"She’s going to stun everybody — she has a beautiful black dress," he adds.

You hear that? That's the sound of hearts breaking everywhere. Fans who'd hoped to win the country crooner's heart responded to the news with sadness — okay, and jealousy.

"Changing my name to Amelia,” one person writes in the comments.

“I just saw 17 women drop to their knees in Bass Pro,” another jokes.

Who Is Zach Top’s Girlfriend?

Zach Top’s girlfriend is named Amelia Taylor.

She is on social media, though there's not a ton to learn about her there, except that things with Top are serious enough that they recently got a dog together.

"Sweet Otis," Taylor writes on TikTok, sharing multiple photos of the pup and indicating that Top wasn't fully on board with the idea of a dog at first.

As she notes: "He lied, he loves him."

Amelia Taylor TikTok Amelia Taylor TikTok loading...

Is Zach Top Married?

No — but he was married once before. In April of 2024, the singer was sporting a wedding band in his videos.

But since around June, the wedding band was off, and it has stayed off. He married ex-wife Kenzie in 2020.

At Wednesday night's 2024 CMA Awards (ABC, 8PM ET), Zach Top and Amelia Taylor will make things red carpet official. Top is hoping to rub shoulders with one of his idols, too.

“I ain’t met Chris Stapleton yet, and I’m a huge fan,” he says. “I would love to meet him.”

The 2024 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air live on ABC. Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the show.