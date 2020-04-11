Who Voices the Country Trolls in ‘Trolls World Tour’?

Trolls World Tour is now available on streaming services, and the animated film features appearances by some Country Trolls. Do you know which stars provide the voices for the Country Trolls in Trolls World Tour?

Trolls World Tour is a sequel to the 2016 hit animated musical comedy Trolls, and it follows the main characters from Trolls, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), as they find out there are six different tribes of Trolls living in six different lands. Each tribe is devoted to a different style of music, representing funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When two Hard Rock Trolls become intent on stamping out all of the other genres of music, Poppy, Branch and their friends are forced to visit those other lands to unite everyone against those who are out to destroy them.

Delta Dawn is the Queen of the Country Trolls in Trolls World Tour, and superstar singer Kelly Clarkson supplies her voice in the film, for which Clarkson also recorded a song titled "Born to Die."

Hickory is a Yodel Troll disguised as a Country Troll in the film, voiced by actor Sam Rockwell, while another Yodel Troll named Dickory resides inside Hickory's back and is voiced by German actor, musician, comedian and social media personality Flula Borg. Popular podcaster, actor, writer and composer Griffin McElroy voices the minor role of Country Tear, a teardrop that performs country music in Trolls World Tour.

The soundtrack for Trolls World Tour also features a song from Dierks Bentley titled "Leaving Lonesome Flats."

Trolls World Tour was slated for theatrical release on April 10, but Universal Pictures opted to make the film available for at-home rental on that date instead due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.