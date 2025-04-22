The last two episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife have seen a lot of ladies leaving, but not necessarily because of their farmers.

During Episode 4, Viviane-Lee (Jay Woods' farm) was let go by her farmer, but Rachel (Matt Warren’s farm) actually asked to leave.

Rachel felt like Matt was being untruthful about drama involving another contestant, Halleh, and because of that, she couldn’t trust him. She expressed a desire to find someone she can trust in a relationship, announcing that she would be leaving.

As far as Viviane-Lee leaving Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, Jay just wasn't feeling it — he didn't feel a romantic connection. The rejection seemed amicable enough, as both shared a goodbye hug as they parted ways.

The biggest shocker came during Episode 5, when Samantha told farmer John Sansone that she could no longer continue to date him. She felt they were too similar, which was actually a negative, not a positive for her.

Both she and John need to be in the "driver's seat" in a relationship, so ultimately, it wasn't going to work. They didn't seem willing to meet in the middle on that, either.

Samantha's exit from FWAW has been the most controversial topic this season. Many fans felt like she was never truly there to find love, based on the way she would say things.

Others loved the drama that she stirred — those folks are bummed that she won’t be gracing the screens every Thursday night moving forward.

There is a wild theory out there that the two might get together post-show, but that’s all speculation at this point.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Thursday nights at 8PM CT on FOX, and also catch our episode previews and insights with Season 2’s couple, Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera, on Youtube.