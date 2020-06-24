Willie Nelson has announced a joint memoir with his older sister, Bobbie Nelson, called Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band.

The book, out later this year from Random House, will tie together the experiences of the Red Headed Stranger with that of his eldest sibling and fellow member of the iconic country singer's band, Willie Nelson and Family.

After all, the pair are sure to have plenty of exciting stories after so much time spent playing music together. Not to mention the fact that their family ties stretch out over eight decades — all the way back to when their parents abandoned the two as young children. Willie Nelson is now 87, Bobbie 89.

Per a press release, Me and Sister Bobbie is a "heartfelt memoir of the lifelong bond between Willie and his only sibling Bobbie, who tells her own incredible story here for the first time." The dual memoir "weaves together Willie and Bobbie's journeys as they experienced them both side-by-side and apart, with powerful, emotional never-before-told recollections from their personal lives and careers. Through dizzying highs and traumatic lows, Me and Sister Bobbie shows that nobody knows you like your family."

But that's not the only book on the way from the Nelson camp. A picture book from Willie and Bobbie, co-written by Chris Barton, is set to follow in 2021. It's tentatively titled Sister, Brother, Family: Our Childhood in Music.

Me and Sister Bobbie will be available starting Sept. 15.

