Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid 2021 Returns to an In-Person Format, Featuring Sturgill Simpson + More

After going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Willie Nelson's annual Farm Aid benefit concert is returning to an in-person, live format in 2021. Per Billboard, the event will take place on Sept. 25 in Hartford, Conn., and Nelson says its return to in-person proceedings will make Farm Aid even more special this year.

"The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other. I'm so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers," Nelson reflects. "When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us."

Nelson will perform at Farm Aid 2021, as will his fellow Farm Aid Board of Directors members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews. Also joining them on the bill is Margo Price, the newest Board of Directors member, who was appointed in April of 2021. She's a veteran Farm Aid performer, playing every year since 2016.

The lineup for Farm Aid 2021 also boasts sets from Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Tyler Childers, Bettye LaVette and Jamey Johnson. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid will also hit the stage, as will Ian Mellencamp.

Each year, the Farm Aid benefit concert provides support and raises awareness for farming families across the U.S. Since its inception in 1985, the event has raised $60 million to promote "a strong and resilient family farm system of agriculture," according to the organization's website.

Tickets to Farm Aid 2021 go on sale to the public on Friday (July 23) at 10AM ET. However, a limited pre-sale begins Wednesday (July 21) at 10AM ET. For more details, visit Farm Aid's website.

