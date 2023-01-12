Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville has just sold, and pictures show an ultra-private rural retreat that's a piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the legendary musician built for himself, sits on 150 rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., about half an hour outside of Nashville.

Dubbed "The Hideaway," the main residence centers around a great room that includes the living room and kitchen, and there's a loft bedroom, as well as a stone fireplace. The exposed beams and high ceiling give the log home a spacious feel.

The cabin caught fire when Nelson was not inside in 1970, prompting a famous story in which he rushed to the house to rescue his beloved guitar, Trigger, and a pound of marijuana. Nelson also lived at that property when the events took place that inspired his song, "Shotgun Willie," the title song of his 16th studio album from 1973.

The historic property went on the market for $3 million in June of 2022, and the asking price was reduced to $2.5 million in December. The house sold for $2.14 million in a deal that closed on Jan. 6, 2023, which breaks down to monthly payments of $12,723, according to online property sites.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Willie Nelson's historic Tennessee home.