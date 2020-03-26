Lukas Nelson performing "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)" with his father Willie Nelson and brother Micah is what the world needs right now.

Lukas, who is the frontman of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, united with his brother and his famous father during the remote 'Til Further Notice online concert on March 19 to perform the poetic song that speaks to unity, humility and kindness. The performance serves as a source of encouragement amidst the mass quarantine taking place around the world to flatten the curve of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Nelson singers sat posed in a half-circle, each with a guitar in hand, Micah strumming along with his brother while he provides subtle harmonies in the chorus.

"Turn off the news and build a garden / Just my neighborhood and me / We might feel a bit less hardened / We might feel a bit more free," Lukas sings.

"Even if you don’t have your own physical garden right now, I hope you will join us, close your eyes and find the garden in your mind," he shares alongside the video.

"Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)" is the title track of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's 2019 album, and he attributes the song as serving as the launching pad for the band's new album Naked Garden, set for release on Friday (March 27).

'Til Further Notice aired on March 19, the same day Willie Nelson's annual Luck Reunion was supposed to take place at his ranch in Texas before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Neil Young, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price and Randy Houser were among the many other artists who streamed in performances for the virtual show.